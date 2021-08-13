For a man who deems himself the Certified Lover Boy, Drake appears to be experiencing a classic case of fear of commitment. Release dates have come and gone, potential windows have slammed shut. Countless pictures of the 6ix God spending tireless hours recording vocals in the booth, including one posted only yesterday. Clearly, the anticipated project isn't quite finished, though all signs seem to point to an imminent release.

Now, DJ Khaled has come through to make things even more uncertain. No stranger to the inner workings of Drizzy's mind, having collaborated on many different occasions at this point, Khaled took a moment to stir up hype for Certified Lover Boy on his Instagram page.

John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty Images

"LET JAH RISE and all his enemies scatter!" writes Khaled, alongside an image of the two "POPSTAR" pals. "SOUND THE ALARM OF LOVE. CERTIFIED SOON COME! PON YOUR [DOME] Spelling B time again. HOW DO YOU SPELL CLB SOON COMING PON YOUR HEAD TOP. D.R.A.K.E."

Aside from being untethered by the rules of proper spelling, Khaled's post seems to indicate that Drake's next body of work will be arriving shortly. Curiously, Drizzy's old buddy Kanye West is also having similar release date woes, and it's entirely possible that they'd like to avoid claiming the same real estate. Or perhaps not -- after all, it wouldn't be the first time Yeezy battled a heavyweight for the top-selling album, and a little bit of healthy competition with Drizzy would certainly spark an interesting narrative.

Either way, we can only hope to see Drake engage in a more conclusive rollout soon. All of this suspense has left fans grasping at straws, seeking solace from DJ Khaled's Instagram captions. Speaking of which, observe the Khaled prophecy below.