DJ Khaled's positive affirmations and daily mediations, as well as his hit singles and albums, have given him the millionaire life he now lives and with hard work comes a few luxurious gifts and Khaled has done just that for himself this holiday season. The Father of Asahd music maker dipped from his home in Miami to head to New York and while he was there he picked up his new ride that's worth half a million dollars.



Romain Maurice/Getty Images

TMZ caught up with Khaled on Fifth Avenue and the mega-producer wasn't shy when it came to showing off his gift to himself that's in the form of a $500,000 custom Rolls Royce truck. The ride is a 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan with an added $25,000 for custom features. "This is my executive, you know, flow," he told the cameras. "This is my everyday in Miami, when I feel like driving. I don't drive too much but when I drive - but sometimes I sit back and listen to music - We The Best got a lot of music coming in 2020."

DJ Khaled was so proud that he even popped a squat in front of the camera for an impromptu video shoot showing off his new ride in the city. Watch below.