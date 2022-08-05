DJ Khaled, Drake, & Lil Baby Collide On "Staying Alive"

He's never one to hold any punches and DJ Khaled is coming out swinging this New Music Friday (August 5). The megaproducer has been keenly focused on the rollout of his forthcoming album, God Did, which is slated for arrival at the end of the month. Fans have been expecting for Khaled to call on his friends who just happen to be heavy hitters in the game, and as he teased a Jay-Z appearance, we also received word of the album's lead single.

When Drake or Lil Baby is attached to a record, it is guaranteed to run up the charts—and when you place them on a track together, Hip Hop fans go wild. DJ Khaled has finally shared "Staying Alive," a single that hosts stellar looks from Lil Baby and Drizzy, and it comes at a perfect time as Drake's Young Money Reunion is back in action now that he no longer has COVID-19.

Stream "Staying Alive" and let us know what you think. Make sure to keep an eye out for God Did on August 26.

Quotable Lyrics

Baby gon' hit it and send her to me, yeah

Or I'ma hit it and send it to Baby

That's how I'm givin', this life get you crazy

Woah, woah, for real, for real, woah

They tryna seal the deal, see me up under the sheet parading the streets, yeah