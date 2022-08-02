DJ Khaled has been heavily teasing the release of his forthcoming album, God Did before he confirmed a title. The Miami-based DJ's recent trip to Toronto has indicated that we'll be getting a new single with Drake and Lil Baby in the near future. Over the weekend, billboards promoting the yet-to-be-announced single began popping up across the city after he shared BTS footage of the music video for the song.



This Friday, Khaled will be unloading the first official single off of the project titled, "Staying Alive" ft. Drake and Lil Baby. He didn't reveal any snippet but the 70s-inspired cover art could be a strong indication that a Bee Gees sample could be present on the record.

Along with the upcoming single, DJ Khaled confirmed God Did will be dropping on Aug. 26th. So, it seems like Khaled is revving up to close the summer on a high note.

He's continued to share tidbits of information surrounding the project. Earlier today, he confirmed that Jay-Z will appear on God Did with Lenny S confirming the verse to be a career-best for the Brooklyn legend.





Earlier this year, Khaled revealed that he was locked in the studio with Kanye West for a few days. As expected, Khaled is bringing out the heavy-hitters for his upcoming effort.

We'll see if he can top the Billboard 200 this time around.