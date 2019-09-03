Burning Man is a very weird festival. It's an amazing time but still, very very strange. Every year, you hear crazy stories from people that attended the party in Nevada, ranging from drug-fueled weekends to tame, meditative experiences. This year, one of the main talking points involved producer Flume when the star took the stage and made headlines for his outlandish behavior.

Social media erupted after this took place and it makes total sense. As reported by NME, the musician noticed a sign in the crowd that read: "Does Flume even eat ass?" Of course, the 27-year-old took it as a dare and went right for it... all while he was still on stage. The DJ's rumoured girlfriend, Paige Elkington, posted a video from the festival, which has since been deleted, showing her man Flume engaging in questionable stage antics.

The actress posted a photo of the sign before getting a good shot of her rumored lover and proving that, yes, Flume does eat ass. Flume went to town on the entertainer in front of thousands of fans. Paige's caption was classy as all hell, writing, "Sorry mom."

So far, fans have been loving the craziness on Twitter and around the internet. Flume started trending when it happened and once people checked out why his name was in the news, they decided that this was the most Burning Man thing to ever happen at Burning Man.