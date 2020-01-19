mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DJ Durel, Quavo, & Rich The Kid Make "Bad Moves"

Karlton Jahmal
January 19, 2020 13:36
How bad are you?


Bad Boys For Life is tearing up the box office, and the accompanying soundtrack is making moves too. Although the project would have sounded better in the Summer, the Miami Beach vibes of the album will keep you warm through the Winter. Tucked away on the album is "Bad Moves," an energetic single featuring DJ Durel, Rich The Kid, and Quavo. The verses on "Bad Moves" are very short, while the standard length chorus takes up the bulk of the track. 

"Bad Moves" samples Bob Marley's "Bad Boys" classic that spawned the name of the film. The familiar guitar riff is flipped into a modern-day trap sounding beat, which creates a perfect backdrop for Quavo and Rich the Kid. The soundtrack for Bad Boys For Life has its ups and downs, but "Bad Moves" is a decent party track that listeners can turn up to. 

Quotable Lyrics
Fifty thousand, I'ma flex in all hunnids (Fifty)
I'm so bad, Michael Jackson owe me money (Woo-hee)
I'm so bad, Ali couldn't touch me (Ali)
I'm so bad, I flew a bad bitch out the country (Bad, bad)

