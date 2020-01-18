Bad Boys For Life is winning. Although it took Sony 17 years to come back for the threequel, the franchise is still as popular as it was in the early 2000s. Bad Boys For Life reunites Will Smith's Mike Lowrey and Martin Lawrence's Marcus Burnett as they face getting older. The film is packed with surprises and is getting generally good reviews. At this moment, it has a 75% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 97% audience score. According to Deadline, the threequel is also killing it at the box office.

After a strong Friday showing, the action-comedy series is now on pace for a $68 million opening. Bad Boys For Life was originally predicted to scrape in much less money, but the fandom for the franchise turned out in record numbers. Its haul is the second-best MLK weekend movie opening ever, after American Sniper ($107.2M) and ahead of Ride Along ($48.6M). The film also has the best opening for the action cop franchise. For comparison, the first Bad Boys made $65 million domestically throughout its entire theatrical run (and another $75 million globally). Bad Boys 2 made $138 million in the US, and another $134 million globally. The fact Bad Boys For Life has already made more than the first film, and half of the second film, domestically is a good sign for Sony, who is already prepping the fourth film. Have you seen Bad Boys For Life yet? What did you think?