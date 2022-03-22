Baton Rouge-based rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again releases music at a very consistent rate, usually dropping something every few days. His work ethic is unmatched and the 22-year-old artist has been unstoppable for nearly the last four years. On Tuesday (March 22), it was reported that he had officially surpassed 10 billion video views on YouTube, remaining the platform's #1-ranked artist for the entire duration of 2022 thus far.

While we hear often from the rapper by way of his music releases, he has deleted his social media presence and fans depend on his immediate team members and outside sources to get news about the star. This week, hip-hop media personality DJ Akademiks provided the latest update about YoungBoy, confirming that The Last Slimeto will soon be available for pre-order.



Erika Goldring/Getty Images

"Talked to YB .. he in great spirits n focused," tweeted Akademiks on Tuesday. "I complimented him on his work ethic dropping so much music and so consistently n he said this the average for him.. he got a whole nother level... n said 'The Last Slimeto' a album not a EP. want his fans to pre order it fri."

At first, it seemed as though YoungBoy could have been planning to face off against Lil Durk by dropping The Last Slimeto on the same date as 7220. However, that never materialized and now, it looks like we can expect it in the coming weeks.

