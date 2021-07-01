Kyle Massey, best known for his role as Cory Baxter on Disney shows such as That's So Raven and Cory in the House, is denying the accusations of allegedly sending pornographic material to a 13-year-old, for which he was charged with a felony, earlier this week. In a statement released by his lawyer, Massey and his legal team labeled the accusations as "extortive."

“It is unfortunate that Kyle Massey had to learn through the media yesterday that the 2019 allegations have resurfaced in the State of Washington a year after their dismissal,” attorney Lee Hutton told Page Six in the statement. “Massey claims that the allegations then and now are extortive.”



Ethan Miller / Getty Images

The victim and her mother first sued Massey back in 2019, and have provided police with a flash drive containing the explicit messages in question.

“Massey was never properly served or notified as represented to the court and the pleadings are procedurally and substantively deficient on its face,” Hutton said of the felony charge. “Massey intends to aggressively defend these accusations again and will seek civil damages from those that refuse to hear the facts. We plan to seek an early dismissal — finally putting these extortive attempts to rest.”

Earlier this week, Massey was scheduled to appear at King County Criminal Court in Washington, but never showed up.

