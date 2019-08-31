Disney+ is currently having a discount you’ll certainly want to know about. If you sign up for a three-year plan they’ll knock $70 off your total payment. This would lower a monthly subscription fee all the way down to $3.92 a month. CNET is reporting that the deal is so popular, D23 servers are crashing. If the site isn’t working for you, simply try again later.

The only caveat is that you must be a D23 fan club member; however, becoming a member is free and you can register here. While the discount is available until Labor Day, you must register as a D23 fan club member by Sunday. It's noteworthy that this deal does not include the ESPN Plus and Hulu bundle that has been advertised. There is expected to be a discount for that bundle as well at some point. It’s believed that the price point will be lowered by $5 a month.

Last week, Disney teased the line-up of content that will be available on launch day. This included a new series in the Star Wars universe, a Lady and the Tramp live-action remake and more. Check out the full line-up here.

Disney+ is scheduled to launch on November 12th, so if you plan on subscribing, definitely take advantage of this new discounted price point.