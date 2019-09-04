Dallas has been an absolute frenzy over the last week thanks to the negotiations between star running back Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys. Today, those negotiations finally came to a close as Elliott accepted a six-year, $90 million contract extension which makes him a member of the team until 2026. Yesterday, there were some big developments as Elliott left Cabo to come to Dallas where he could properly negotiate his next extension. When Elliott got to the airport, there was a flurry of media members there to greet him and get some snapshots in before he went about his business.

One of the men who saw this first hand was Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki who was also touching down in Dallas. Nowitzki took to Twitter where he clowned on himself as he originally thought the media attention was for him. As he quickly found out, no one even knew he was arriving at the airport.

While Dirk didn't get the media's attention yesterday, there is no doubt that he is beloved in the hearts and minds of Dallas residents everywhere. He brought the city a championship back in 2011 and for that, they will certainly be forever grateful.

At least he still has that to latch onto.