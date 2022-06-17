Diddy Taps Bryson Tiller For New Single "Gotta Move On"

We're officially entered a new season as Sean "Diddy" Combs has given the world a brand new single. The Bad Boy mogul has already earned his place in Hip Hop history as he helped pave the careers for iconic artists and musicians, and now Diddy is ushering in his new phase with Love Records, in partnership with legendary label, Motown Records.

On Friday (June 17), as everyone is wrapped up in the surprise Drake album hype, Diddy slid in his new single "Gotta Move On," a track that boasts a feature from Bryson Tiller. Diddy's album is slated for arrival later this year and "Gotta Move On" is a taste of what fans can expect.

Meanwhile, last year, Diddy spoke with Vanity Fair about Love Records and detailed why he wanted to make it an all-R&B label.

“I feel like R&B was abandoned and it’s a part of our African American culture. And I’m not signing any artists. Because if you know better, you do better,” he said. “I’m doing 50–50 partnerships with pure transparency. That’s the thing. [The new label is so that] we can own the genre. We don’t own hip hop right now. We have a chance to — and I’m going to make sure that — we own R&B.”

Stream "Gotta Move On" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I tried, I tried to give it all to you baby

Brand new Mercedes, a newborn baby, yeah

And I told you your love too lazy (No)

All you had to do was love me, baby, yeah

And it get so frustrating, yeah

[via]