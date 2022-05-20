If you're confused about Diddy's nicknames then take a place in line. Sean Combs was first known globally as Puff Daddy, then Diddy, Brother Love, and now, apparently, he changed his middle name to "Love." He has been promoting himself as the latter for years, but during his recent chat with Ellen DeGeneres, Combs set things straight on his monikers. People have questioned whether or not he really wants to be called "Love," and he told DeGeneres which name he wants to go by.

The host plainly asked, "What's your name?" and the Rap mogul answered, “I decided that I am just going to go by the name Diddy.”



Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images

“See, Diddy is my nickname. Love is my real name. I just changed my name to Love. Sean Love Combs, that’s what it says on my driver’s license, that’s my official name: Love," he added while also showing off his "Love" tattoo. “I’m Love... I wanted to make sure that if anybody didn’t get the message, they could see it. I love tattoos and I got that in one day."

Diddy aka Love recently had a massive moment hosting this year's Billboard Music Awards, but the appearance came with controversy. Not only did he face backlash from the public over his hosting performance, but his lady friends Yung Miami and Gina Huynh got into a vicious back and forth on social media after Gina shared a photo of Diddy giving her a kiss on the cheek.

Check out his moment with Ellen DeGeneres below.