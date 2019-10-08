Right after Diddy uploaded a video of him co-signing French Montana's recent single "Writing On The Wall" he shared a photo in tribute to his three baby mothers and the love he has for them. Diddy has five biological children from Misa Hylton-Brim, Kim Porter and Sarah Chapman. Quincy is very much considered a son to Diddy as well and his mother is Kim and his father is Al B. Sure!

The image posted to Diddy's feed sees the "Last Night" music maker posing with Kim, Sarah and his three daughters. "It was all a dream… When you have a child with somebody it’s important that you love them forever. It’s one of the truest blessings in the world. When I look at this picture all I see is LOVE 🖤. On this day I want to say THANK YOU," he wrote. "ALL HAIL THE QUEENS!!!!"

"Before this, I was a part-time father, you know? My family was always first, but there are countless times when I chose work over everything else," Diddy previously stated after the passing of Kim Porter.

"But every day I can hear her telling me to go and spend some time with the kids and make sure everybody’s all right, like she would do. I’m just a lot more present, and, most important, now my kids come before anything else in my life."