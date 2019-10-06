mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Quincy Opens Up About His Relationship With Diddy & The Best Advice He's Received

By
  October 06, 2019 16:27
  311 Views
Diddy's just a big kid at heart.

Diddy has six beautiful children and one of them, 28-year-old Quincy, recently opened up to Page Six about some of the fatherly advice he's pulled in from the Bad Boy mogul. "Some good advice my dad gave me... you better know how to dance," he said. "I think that kind of sat with me for a long time." The Star actor detailed how Diddy always made sure he had his "rhythm straight."

"If we groovin and we at the house and maybe some tunes is on and we dancin' but we ain't really in the right groove he'll come check us [and say] 'Nah nah nah that's not what this music makes you feel. Take a deep breath, how does this music make you feel?'" Quincy added. 


Moses Robinson/Getty Images 

Elsewhere in the clip, Quincy explained how Diddy is just a kid at heart. "He's a big kid. He's got this superstar, mogul and all that but he's a big kid at heart. We preserve his youth so he allows it to come out more," he added. 

Quincy and his brother King Combs just dropped off a new tune dubbed "Options" - stream the teaser below.

Music News Puff Daddy Quincy Father son Page Six
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MUSIC Quincy Opens Up About His Relationship With Diddy & The Best Advice He's Received
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject
HotNewHipHop

NEWS

TOP100

SONGS
MIXTAPES