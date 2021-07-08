A tweet that Diddy fired off earlier today has gained traction, and the public has had a bit to say. Earlier today (July 7), Diddy weighed in on the Olympics drama surrounding Sha'Carri Richardson, and it's clear that the Rap mogul wants the 21-year-old track star to run. However, Diddy was met with a snag of backlash from the public, and while he returned to clarify his previous statement, he made an assertion that caused people to once again come down on him.

"To be absolutely clear about my previous tweet, the point I'm making is that marijuana has been used against my people since some white people in an office (DEA/FBI) saw it as a way to entrap Black Jazz artists to shut down the movement happening in Harlem," wrote Diddy.

"That's the real reason why it started, you can research the history," he continued. "It started from an evil plot, and now this plot is affecting our future. So many of our brothers, sisters, mothers, daughters and sons are rotting in jail for marijuana and it's JUST NOT RIGHT. Now, to see them using this against a young Black woman that is on the edge of her greatness, all because some white men decided to make it illegal is shameful."

This is where things took a turn for critics. "Let me be very clear, marijuana does not make you run faster. That's a fact. This whole situation is bullsh*t, and if they let Michael Phelps swim they should #LETHERRUN!!" The thing is, Phelps never tested positive for marijuana, however, he did face a three-month suspension from USA Swimming after a photo surfaced showing him allegedly taking a hit out of a bong. The incident did not overlap with the Olympics.

People jumped online to set Diddy straight about his Phelps allegations, however, many of his critics seemed to ignore the remainder of his message. Check it out below.

