There have been several celebrities who have shared their opinions regarding Sha-Carri Richardson's plight with the Olympics, and Diddy has added his voice to the public discourse. The 21-year-old track star recently made headlines over her impressive Olympics Trials 100-meter sprint that made her the fastest woman in the world, however, her dreams were deferred after she tested positive for marijuana and now will not compete.

Some have called for the Olympics committee to reevaluate marijuana use while others have criticized Richardson for breaking the rules. Diddy has chosen "love," his word, and shared a few thoughts on Twitter.



Patrick Smith / Staff / Getty Images

"It's f*cked up and my heart is broken for @itskerii having her lifelong dream stripped away for using a legal substance," Diddy tweeted. "I'm tired of white people sitting in a room making up decisions that affect our hopes and dreams. They will keep treating our athletes like slaves and entertainment until we shut down on these people. Said from LOVE with love. [black heart emoji]."

He ended his message by repeatedly using the hashtag "let her run." Diddy's comments are a vast difference from Wack 100's, as he was not as sympathetic. Check out Diddy's tweet below.