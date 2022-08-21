Diddy says that he didn't mean any disrespect by claiming that R&B is "motherfuckin’ dead as of right now,” on Instagram Live, last week. Diddy had argued with Timbaland and Mary J. Blige that the genre has lost touch with its purpose.

"It’s been 3 days of the debate… This is the clarity of the message…It’s not disrespect to anybody," Diddy wrote on Twitter, Saturday, adding in more posts, "This conversation was out of love and me purposely wanting to bring attention to R&B! It was something that I saw the effect of the Hip hop and R&B balance. That balance is honesty and realness when it comes together, melodies, vulnerability and most importantly LOVE!!!"



"This message is that R&B game needs more love, vulnerability, support!!" he concluded.

Diddy's original comments sparked much debate on social media, with many artists firing back in defense of R&B. In addition to Timbaland and Mary J. Blige, Chris Brown responded to the conversation in a statement on his Instagram Story

"N****s are saying R&B is dead... Respectfully, shut up!" he wrote. "People nowadays want fast food instead of a real meal... DON'T BLAME THE REAL SINGERS OUT HERE [BECAUSE] WHAT CHANNELS DO PEOPLE HAVE TO SEE MUSIC VIDEOS?"

Diddy did admit that Tory Lanez is one of his “favorite R&B artists” during an Instagram Live chat with the Toronto singer this week.

