As we reported, Dexter has been given a new identity in his upcoming comeback-season, thus hinting that Dexter has an entirely new life, and therefore, new characters in his life. Nonetheless, it does appear that one character from Dexter's previous life will be making an appearance.

The official Dexter Twitter account let out yet another teaser for Father’s Day, depicting a picture of Dexter and his son burning in a fire paired with the caption, "Wanna know a secret? Daddy kills people."

Fans on social media speculate the post may have been a silly nod to the holiday, or it may serve as a clue to the plot of the upcoming ninth season.

Harrison, Dexter’s son, was last seen in the show on season 7. If the show timeline follows along with the actual time passed since 2012, his son would be old enough to find his old man on his own, and possibly, stir up some trouble along the way.

Fans have been attempting to piece together clues from the show's cryptic tweets since April, with new, bite-sized video teasers, or images, dropping monthly. The show is expected to premiere in Fall 2021, although no official release date has been confirmed.

Until then, check out the latest teaser below, and stay tuned for more.

