Winning the lottery and making large sums of money suddenly appear is incredibly exciting, but you can't let it blur your better judgment. This past week, a Detroit man lost his lucky streak when he was the target of a robbery after flexing a $20,000 chain at a local gas station. Surveillance footage from the gas station reveals that the lottery winner, Jamal, was followed out of the gas station and confronted at his car. The suspects then pull him down and snatch the expensive necklace as he tries to make his way back into the store.



Scott Olson/Getty Images

While the robbery was taking place, the three suspects beat Jamal down to the floor and continued kicking and punching him. "I had ran back into the gas station. They had grabbed me [and] tackled me down," the victim said.

Jamal had won a Michigan lottery jackpot of a whopping $30,000 recently and spent the majority of his profits on the necklace.

In an interview with a local news station, Jamal admits that he took precautions when entering the gas station but didn't see any threats. "I was just looking around to make sure nobody was trying to get my chain."

The gas station owner was able to connect one of the suspects on the video to another chain robbery at the same gas station just a few months ago. Suffice it to say, you might want to tuck your chain if you ever find yourself stopping for gas at this particular intersection.

Check out the video below: