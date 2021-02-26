Tee Grizzley Continues The Saga With "Robbery Part 2"

Tee Grizzley is a man of many talents, and one of the most impressive tools in his kit remains his underrated storytelling ability. In fact, it's part of what drew Timbaland to collaborate with the Detroit emcee in the first place. Today, Grizzley has come through to continue a prior saga with his new single "Robbery Part Two," an explosive vignette that places the rapper directly in the midst of a bloody fray.

Insofar as a moral compass is concerned, Tee has no time for neither honor nor virtue. Instead, he uses brute force and intimidation to achieve his goals, yet his undeniable charisma makes it difficult to root against him. Even amidst the carnage, Tee Grizzley's playful sense of macabre humor still shines through, though not at the expense of the tale's urgency. What makes "Robbery Part 2" so enthralling is the fact that Tee isn't speaking as an omniscient narrator, but rather the one directly driving the action.

Check out "Robbery Part Two" now.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Bitch get the fuck up and stop screaming, shut the fuck up

Where that n***a that you close to, you lie to me I'ma smoke you

Matter fact we bout to get the fuck on, I pulled up thought it was him and hit that boy in his dome

She like listen Tee I ain't nothing wrong

I'm like listen I know, but there's somebody that you know that's gotta go