A New Orleans woman is being accused of taking off with several expensive pieces of jewelry from one of Curren$y's Jet Life affiliates, posting a picture with a silver chain, a Rolex watch, and a ruby ring. The woman, named Essence Lindsay, reportedly locked herself in the victim's bedroom and refused to come out. The next day, Lindsay left the home and the man found some of his jewelry missing. The theft reportedly took place last week.

Curren$y claims that the silver chain that was taken was part of a Friends & Family collection that he handed out to those close to him. "Ooooooooohhhhhh one of the homies got caught slippin and let a broad steal some jewelry," he reacted on Twitter. "I need everybody n the crew to post they jetlife chain... which one of y’all boys got jacked and ain’t say nuffin ?hahhaa."

The story ended up making the news, causing an even stronger reaction from the rapper. "It ain’t funny... but u mean to tell me u called the news before u called us?.... who did this?... it’s a lil funny can’t lie but let’s be serious for a sec. haaaaaa. Or the cops and then the cops called the news haha either way.... who the f*ck hahah .... that ofcourse is if this is a real thing that happened. But boyyyyyy n***az hotta know better than to sleep round something u can’t trust ... learn from it. Laugh about. But maaaaannnnn."

He continued on Tuesday, revealing that the chain was definitely from one of his affiliates. "After further examination of the photo I see that it was one of the silver Jetlife chains we had made for novelty gifts for friends and family," explained Curren$y. "Of which she was neither so she had to have stolen it from an affiliate for sure but it was just the silver one haha but still bro."

What do you think about this? Follow the thread below.

[via]