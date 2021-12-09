Desiigner Thanks Kanye West For Everything On Personal New Song "Letter To Ye"

Desiigner had plenty of issues with G.O.O.D. Music and Kanye West near the end of his stint with the label. The New York-bred rapper even called Kanye "crazy" a couple of times and publicly aired out his problems with the legendary artist. Two years have passed since then and it looks like Desiigner is feeling a little remorseful, sharing his new single "Letter To Ye," which is significantly less hyped-up than his hit records like "Panda."

In the song, Desiigner flows over a laidback piano beat, reflecting on all of the good times he had with Kanye West and Pusha-T, including having his song play at Yeezy Season 3 at Madison Square Garden and performing at Summer Jam.

Referring to G.O.O.D. as the "dream team," Desiigner tells Kanye that he won't give up on making his career a successful one, thanking him for all of his help over the years, despite going their separate ways in 2019.

Listen to "Letter To Ye" below and let us know what you think.





Quotable Lyrics:

Madison Square Garden, it first started

I'm up on the big screen and I'm seventeen

I'm livin' that life, seem like a movie scene

Standin' next to Kanye, next to Pusha-T

2016, we was a big team

Performance at Summer Jam, we was the dream team