Desiigner Returns With Quick-Rapping Single "AMEN"

The new year has caused many artists to craft out a year of the "takeover," and Desiigner is adding his name to the list. The New York rapper burst onto the scene years ago with his smash hit "Panda," but since that time, he has had a few ups and downs in his career. In May 2020, Desiigner claimed that he cut ties with his label,Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music, because he "felt uncomfortable," and now he's releasing new music under his umbrella, LOD.

Desiigner's first offering for 2021 is "AMEN," a quick-rapping track where he spits rhymes about his fame and street cred. Ahead of its release in the United States, Desiigner shared screenshots of compliments he received on the record from other countries who were already enjoying the release. We'll let you give it a few spins to judge for yourself, so stream "AMEN" by Desiigner and we'll keep you updated on any news related to a possible upcoming project.

Quotable Lyrics

N*ggas say I sound like Future, huh, no, I'm not him (No, I'm not him)

N*gga, I am the future, huh, no more top ten (No more top ten), huh

N*gga, I'm from New York where we get it poppin' (Get it poppin')

I got n*ggas in New York, yeah, my n*ggas grindin' (Niggas grindin')

N*gga go and state my humble shIt, they're not tryin' (They're not tryin')