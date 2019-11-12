Desiigner publicly expressed his frustrations with being signed to G.O.O.D. Music several times. The most recent instance was when he tweeted "FREE ME FROM THIS LABLE" at the beginning of October. It appears his wishes have been granted. Prior to that, Desiigner ranted on Instagram Live about how G.O.O.D. Music founder, Kanye West, is crazy and how the label offered him no help in promoting his music.

According to Complex, Desiigner went on IG Live today, bur this time, he was celebrating his newfound independence. “Ain’t nobody drop me, I asked for my release. The only label I’m on right now is L.O.D.,” the Brooklyn rapper said, referencing the title of his 2018 EP - an acronym for Life Of Desiigner. He also claimed that “This is the dream of every artist." This can either be interpreted as a comment on freedom from record contracts in general or as a shot specifically directed at the trappings of G.O.O.D. Music and Def Jam.

The "Panda" artist also teased that he’ll be dropping more music soon to follow-up the song he just released yesterday, "Diva". The song was accompanied by a music video, which did not bear the insignia of any record label.

Congratulations to Desiigner! We're excited to see what's in store.