Desiigner hasn't had a hit in nearly three years at this point. "Panda" and "Timmy Turner" were cool but he failed to release anything else that really captivated the masses like those two songs. Come to think of it, he hasn't really released anything in a long time but that not be his fault. The rapper took to Twitter today where he demanded to be freed from his record deal. "FREE ME FROM THIS LABLE," he wrote.

The rapper has been signed to Desiigner for Kanye West's G.O.O.D Music and Def Jam in 2016 where he made his formal debut on The Life Of Pablo cuts, "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 2" that sampled "Panda" and "Freestyle 4." Since then, his career's been on a slow decline. He previously took issue with Def Jam on Twitter but earlier this year, he made his issues with G.O.O.D Music, Kanye West specifically, public.

"Nobody's doin' this shit for me, bro. Nobody," Desiigner said. "I had signed to Kanye West -- y'all n***as think he's a genius. Y'all think that n***as shit. But to me, nigga, that nigga's crazy, nigga. To me, nigga, I’ve been doing this shit myself," he continued. "To me n***a, I brought G.O.O.D. Music back, n***a, and everybody know that."

He continued to fire shots at Kanye West on his remix of Blueface's "Thotiana."



Leon Bennett/Getty Images