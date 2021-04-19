Deshaun Watson is currently in the midst of battling some massive allegations as 22 women are currently suing him for sexual assault. These women claim that Watson booked them for massages and started to act inappropriately in the midst of their work. Originally, only one woman had come forward although this number grew larger by the day until 22 came forward. As of right now, his lawyer is claiming that many of these women have lied about their interactions, and now, Watson wants a jury to decide the case.

In the meantime, it appears as though Watson has been on vacation with his longtime girlfriend Jilly Anais. The two have been dating for a couple of years now and Anais has posted him on her IG before. Yesterday, however, she took to IG again, this time with a pic of her and Watson on a Jetski together, all while she holds up the middle finger.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

If you slide all the way to the final picture in the slideshow below, you will see the loving snap which portrays both Anais and Watson as unbothered as to what is going on right now. Neither Watson nor Anais have made public statements about the allegations and considering the cases are still in the early stages, it will likely be a while before either of them do.

For now, however, Watson seems to have some supportive people on his side.