Attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing the 12 women filing a class-action lawsuit against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for sexual assault, says his team is submitting their evidence to the Houston Police Department and the Houston district attorney, Monday morning. In addition to the women who have come forward thus far, Buzbee said he has spoken with “more than 10 additional women."

The Attorney provided the update on his Instagram, Saturday:

Per advice from a well-known criminal defense attorney: Our team will be submitting affidavits and evidence from several women, who had experiences with Deshaun Watson, to the Houston Police Department and the Houston District Attorney, on Monday morning. We will request that a grand jury be empaneled to consider the evidence we provide.



Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

The numerous accusations come as the Texans appeared to be preparing to trade Watson, who has made his desire to be moved clear. The team has issued their own statement on the allegations stating that they "will conduct an investigation into the allegations made in the civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson."

Watson has denied the accusations, claiming that they are simply "publicity-seeking," and that he has "never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect."

