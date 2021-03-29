Deshaun Watson is currently being sued by 19 women for allegedly sexually assaulting them during massages he received while in Houston. Attorney Tony Buzbee is representing all of the women in these lawsuits and they all have similar stories of how Watson booked them for massages and then started to get sexually inappropriate and even did heinous acts without any consent.

In a new story from Sports Illustrated, the publication got to speak with a woman named Mary, who has her very own massage therapist business in Houston. The woman is not one of the people suing Watson, although she did go in-depth on her experience and what Watson did while they were in the room together.

As Mary explains, while Watson did not physically harm her, he did act inappropriately on numerous occasions throughout the massage. For instance, at one point, he completely took off his towel covering while laying on his back, as he reportedly felt itchy. From there, he developed an erection during the massage, which the therapist said is actually normal. However, Watson began to thrust up and down, which Mary felt was suspicious. From there, Watson calmed down but had at one point said she could move his penis if she needed to. Despite ignoring him, Watson began to thrust even more and reportedly had some sort of fluid on his stomach, which horrified Mary.

After the massage, Mary spoke about what happened to her colleagues, who were grossed out by it all. Over the course of the next few months, Watson continued to message her to book an appointment, although she made sure to tell him that she was too busy. As she told SI, she has no interest in money, but she does want to see Watson change his behavior before he harms any more therapists.

These are some heavy allegations and they match up with a lot of what the other women are saying. Of course, these are only allegations, and an investigation is ongoing. At this moment, Watson has denied all wrongdoing.

