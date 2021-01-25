There has been a ton of drama surrounding Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans over the past few weeks, and at this point, things are looking grim in Houston. Despite signing the quarterback to a massive deal last season, Watson is extremely unhappy with the way the team has been run, and he is now looking for a way out of the city.

As a way to show their support, some fans marched for Watson just last week, and now, the mayor of Houston is getting involved. In a recent tweet, Houston mayor Sylvester Turner sent a message to Watson, saying that the quarterback means a lot to the city and that he hopes something can be resolved.

"Houston loves @deshaunwatson and the @HoustonTexans," Turner wrote. "Houston is a great city that is hungry to back our players and team. As Mayor of a City that is second to none, I pray we move forward together."

Based on reports from Adam Schefter, it is unlikely that Watson decides to stay in Houston, regardless of who they hire as their next head coach. This is horrible news for the franchise, which will now have to undergo yet another rebuild.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images