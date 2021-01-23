Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will most likely join the AFC East after reportedly selecting the Dolphins and Jets as his top trade destinations.



Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that Watson informed people that he prefers to be traded to the Jets after they hired Robert Saleh for their head coaching position:

Watson this week told people the Jets are his top preference among the teams he’d like to be traded to because they hired Robert Saleh to be their coach and Watson values Saleh so much he wanted the Texans to interview him for their vacant head coach job. Watson confirmed reports, circulated for several weeks in national media, he’d also welcome playing for the Dolphins but said that is his second choice at this time.

Both the Jets and Dolphins have valuable draft picks they could move in exchange for Watson. The Jets select second overall and the Dolphins select third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Dolphins could also send last year’s first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa to the Texans.

Watson has been teasing his desire to depart Houston since the end of the regular season. The Texans finished 4-12 and well outside playoff contention.

