Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans have been in a bit of a messy situation over the last couple of weeks as reports continue to circulate that the quarterback wants out of the city. Issues started percolating when the team hired their new General Manager, without even consulting Watson. The quarterback reportedly felt disrespected, especially since the Texans were also unwilling to listen to his input on their head coaching search.

Now, it's believed that a trade is inevitable, even if Watson hasn't explicitly asked for one. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, there are already plenty of teams lining up to try to get in on the sweepstakes, including the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. Perhaps one of the more unique cases here is the Carolina Panthers, who are also believed to be interested.

As the months go by, there will certainly be an abundance of teams trying to secure Watson's services, which only makes sense considering he is a top 5 talent with plenty of prime years left. If you're the Texans, you can't help but feel like you messed up here, especially since Watson was supposed to be the team's franchise quarterback for years.

Keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you the latest updates pertaining to this situation.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images