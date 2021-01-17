There have been numerous reports coming out of Houston over the last week pertaining to Deshaun Watson and how he is no longer happy with the Texans organization. Watson is their franchise quarterback and is currently one of the highest-paid players in NFL history. Despite this, Watson is reportedly fed up with the team's upper management as they have not been accomodating to his wishes. Watson wanted to be involved in the GM and head coach hiring process, but for the most part, Watson has been shut out.

Over the past week, things have reportedly gotten worse, with many saying that Watson is close to demanding a trade, outright. Today, Adam Schefter fueled those reports as he took to Twitter saying that people in the Texans organization believe he is finished with the franchise and that a trade will take place in the offseason. Schefter also noted that the New York Jets have the best package available for a potential trade.

This is a horrible situation for the Texans to be in especially since Watson was supposed to be in it for the long haul, especially after his latest contract. Despite this, the Texans have proven to be a dysfunctional franchise, which means it is no wonder that Watson would want out from that type of situation.

