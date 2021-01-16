Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson "just wants out" of the organization at this point, according to a new report from Sports Illustrated. Watson's teammates reportedly support his desire to move on.

Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

“He just wants out," a source close to Watson told Sports Illustrated.

Following the Texans' 41–38 Week 17 loss to the Titans, JJ Watt could be heard telling the quarterback, “I’m sorry, we wasted one of your years. We should have 11 wins.”

Watson's tipping point appears to have been when Texans chairman Cal McNair announced he had hired New England Patriots executive Nick Caserio for the vacant GM position. Watson's input was not taken into account.

Friday, McNair admitted that he understands Watson's frustration and plans to keep Watson in the loop while hiring a new head coach: "That's the intent. We want him in the loop and part of the process."

Texans' legendary wide receiver Andre Johnson, who left the organization towards the end of his career, recently advised Watson to do the same: "If I’m @deshaunwatson I will stand my ground. The Texans organization is known for wasting players' careers. Since Jack Easterby has walk into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can’t seem to see what’s going on. Pathetic!!!"

"When Dre speak listen," added former Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

