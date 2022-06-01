Over the last year and a bit, Deshaun Watson has been facing numerous sexual assault allegations. The Cleveland Browns star was battling 22 sexual misconduct lawsuits that are still ongoing. All of these women are massage therapists who claim that Watson got very inappropriate with them during various massage sessions.

Watson is adamant that he is innocent, however, following a story on HBO's Real Sports, Watson has been hit with a 23rd lawsuit by a woman named Nia Smith who claims she wants Watson held accountable. She wanted to stay quiet at first but after seeing Watson refuse to take responsibility, she says she is ready to pounce.

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

"Today we filed suit for the 23rd plaintiff in this litigation," attorney Tony Buzbee told TMZ. "Other cases may come. The Watson defense team has vilified these women and this cause. Shame on them! We look forward to trying this case in court."

It appears as though Smith is looking for minimal compensation, however, she mostly just wants to see justice for her and the other victims. Watson will not be criminally charged in these cases, although the civil suits are still ongoing.

Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest details from this developing story.

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

[Via]