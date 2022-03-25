Deshaun Watson is currently facing 22 civil lawsuits against him due to various sexual assault allegations from a variety of massage therapists. These women all claim that Watson acted inappropriately with them, and as a result, they are suing him for damages as well as emotional trauma. Watson has denied all of these allegations, and he is adamant that he will be found innocent once the legal process comes to a close.

Today, Watson had his introductory press conference with the Cleveland Browns, where he was ultimately grilled about the allegations. At one point, a reporter asked Watson about why he needed to seek out 40 massage therapists, as it is kind of an odd thing to do. Watson was a little uncomfortable answering the question, although he noted it was because of scheduling conflicts and networking.

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

"Well, I never - as far as the team, and when I say team, I'm not saying the Cleveland Browns, but my agency and things like that," Watson began. "Forty is just over time. It's not in one period of time. I've been in Houston for five years, so you to different people and that's just how - like I said before, I can't go into the details, but as businesses work and you move and meet different people and people have different schedules and block, you kind of meet people over time."

Watson will likely be suspended by the NFL at the beginning of the 2022 season, however, nothing has been decided as of this time. With Watson's legal troubles still going, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from the NFL world.