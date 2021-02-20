DeSean Jackson has always been a beloved football player in the city of Philadelphia. While he ended up leaving the team a few years ago, he was brought back and fans were over the moon about it. Unfortunately for all parties involved, Jackson became prone to injuries which ultimately derailed his ability to be productive out on the field. As a direct result of these stats, Jackson was released by the Eagles on Friday, and now, the wide receiver is looking for a brand new team.

Prior to this news making its way to the public, Jackson issued a statement on his Instagram account, claiming that he is looking forward to whatever comes next and that he has no ill will towards the Philadelphia Eagles organization.

"Looking forward to my next chapter," Jackson wrote. "The best deep threat in NFL history coming to a city near you. Philadelphia it's always love."

At 34 years old, Jackson still has gas left in the tank, and we're sure there are still plenty of teams out there who could use his services right now. Skill positions are always in high demand, and Jackson would be a guy who could add some depth to anyone who needs it.

Keep it locked to HNHH as we continue to bring you updates on the NFL offseason.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images