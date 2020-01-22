Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson honored the late Nipsey Hussle throughout the NFL season with different custom cleats bearing the late rapper's lyrics and imagery. With the season now over, Jackson will continue to pay tribute by cruising around in a Nipsey-inspired Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The one-of-one truck comes equipped with an all black exterior, complimented by "Nipsey Blue" rims and a matching leather interior, as well as a blue Rolls-Royce hood ornament. Additionally, Jackson's new Cullinan features custom lighting built into the doors that projects Nipsey's face and logo on the ground whenever someone hops in or out of the vehicle.

Check out the photos and videos of Jackson's new whip in the IG post embedded below.

Jackson, who grew up in the same neighborhood as Nipsey, was one of the many athletes who were grief-stricken following Nip's murder last March. At the time of his passing, D-Jax said, "Can’t b life !! How they even allow this to happen ?? Bro I remember us being young homies before all the fame and money two young south central kids connecting and making something out of our life’s and giving bac for our ppl & hood !!"