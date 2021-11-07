This past week, the Tennesee Titans were met with the devastating news that running back Derrick Henry had suffered a foot injury and would need to get surgery on it. The original belief was that he would be out for six to 10 weeks and that in the meantime, they could just cycle through other backs. They even signed Adrian Peterson, who is set to make his debut this weekend.

Now, however, there is some bad news concerning Henry. While many around the team are still optimistic that he can return before the end of the year, there are now some sources who believe quite the opposite.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Henry is not expected to return this year. The hope is that he will recover quicker than anticipated, however, with a superstar like Henry, you don't want to rush him back and exacerbate any injuries. For now, this will mean that Peterson will have to be the guy for the rest of the year, and even into the playoffs depending on where the Titans finish this season.

This is a very unfortunate turn of events for the franchise, however, they still have the pieces to continue their winning ways. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you updates on this developing story.