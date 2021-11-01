Derrick Henry was having himself an incredible season with the Tennessee Titans and if he continued on this pace, he would have been very close to achieving a 2000-yard season. Having said that, the injury bug struck Henry yesterday as the team was playing against the Indianapolis Colts. Henry and the Titans were able to come away with the win, however, Henry was nursing his foot afterward and it had many concerned about his condition.

This morning, it was reported that the injury could spell the end of his season although he would need to be evaluated by team doctors. Now, a verdict is in and it does not look good for the cornerstone of the Titans offense.

Mark Brown/Getty Images

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed today that Henry will now need to get surgery on his foot. In a separate report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, it was revealed that Henry will be out for six to 10 weeks, however, the Titans are hopeful for an eight-week timetable.

This is an unfortunate situation for the Titans who have remained one of the top teams in the AFC, and are currently first in their own division.