Deron Williams has been out of basketball for a few years now and moving forward, he is looking to dive into the world of professional boxing. On December 18th, he will be fighting former NFL running back Frank Gore on the undercard to the Jake Paul Vs. Tommy Fury fight. It is set to be a pretty interesting card, and now, Williams will get a chance to prove his abilities in a whole other sport.

Just last year, former NBA star Nate Robinson went up against Paul, and he got destroyed. It led to a lot of public scrutiny on social media, and many are wondering whether the same thing will happen to Williams. While speaking Eric Woodyard of ESPN, Williams was quick to say that he is much more prepared than Robinson and that he is ready to go.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

“I watched it. I’m not Nate Robinson. I think I have a little more experience than Nate. I’ve been training stand-up and boxing for 8-10 years,” Williams said. “I’ve sparred against high-level UFC guys that are bigger than me, that are my size and that are smaller than me, so, I think I’m a little more prepared than Nate was for that fight. And I don’t think anybody really respected Jake Paul at the time as a fighter, but obviously things are changing.”

Gore and Williams both have a lot of training when it comes to boxing which is going to make this fight a lot of fun. Let us know who you think will win, in the comments below.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

