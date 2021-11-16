Frank Gore was the epitome of longevity during his time in the NFL. In a league where running backs don't last a very long time, Gore was able to stay in the league for years, and as a result, he became a fan favorite. Now, Gore is out of football but he is still keeping active when it comes to the sports world. For example, Gore is now going to face off against former NBA player Deron Williams in a boxing match as part of the Jake Paul-Tommy Fury undercard on December 18th.

In a report from TMZ Sports, it was revealed that Gore is already looking beyond his fight against Williams. For instance, should he win his match, he is already open to fighting against Jake Paul, albeit that's not the fight Jake would probably want to take right now.

Elsa/Getty Images

"I'm with it," Gore said. "I wanna win this Dec. 18 and if it's time to go that me and Jake Paul can get in there, I'm with it." Gore went on to say that he has been boxing since the mid-2000s and that he has always had an appreciation and respect for those who get into the ring. With that in mind, he should be in good shape for the fight.

Let us know who you think is going to take the fight between Gore and Williams, in the comments section below.

[Via]