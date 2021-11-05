On December 18th of this year, Tommy Fury and Jake Paul will be fighting to see who is the better boxer. These two have been going back and forth for quite some time now and fans have been waiting to see who would actually come away victorious. Most people have Tommy taking this fight although Jake certainly has an opportunity to win as he continues to train hard at the profession.

The promoters are trying to figure out the undercard for the fight, and it seems like there are plenty of big names on their list. One such name just so happens to be former NBA star Deron Williams, who is now looking for the quick payday.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Williams is looking to go up against former NFL star Frank Gore. Gore was in the NFL up until last season where he became one of the longest-standing running backs in NFL history. He is third on the all-time yards list, and this is the first time we have heard of him wanting to box. A fight deal has not been put in place, although it remains an interesting proposition.

This is a developing story right now, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the basketball and NFL world.