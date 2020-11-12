Denzel Washington and his family are "safe" following reports of a fire at the actor's mansion in Beverly Crest.

The entertainment world panicked following overnight reports of heavy smoke coming from Denzel Washington's home. With the way this year has gone, people assumed the worst, so it's comforting to hear that Denzel is well and alright.

Firefighters responded to the legendary actor's home last night, evacuating the property and ensuring that everybody was safe. There were reportedly no active flames, but teams were looking into a possible fire in the walls, using thermal image cameras. The smoke was coming from the second level of the home.

ET has confirmed that nobody was hurt.



The news resulted in Denzel Washington becoming a worldwide trend on social media, with people reacting to the news in droves.

This comes following a troubling few weeks in the entertainment business. King Von, a Chicago-based rapper, was killed in a shooting that took place in Atlanta. Mo3, a Dallas-area rapper, was also killed in a shooting in his hometown this week.

Thankfully, Denzel Washington and his family are doing well following this incident. Hopefully, there's not too much damage to his home.

Washington has not issued a statement.

