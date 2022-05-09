Denzel Curry has declared himself to be the "best rapper alive" following the release of his latest album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future. The Florida rapper discussed where he ranks in the rap game during an interview with XXL published on Monday.

“Just look out for me," Curry told the outlet. “Look out for any of the next projects that’s ’bout to come out. I’m ’bout to shake the whole game up. I don’t care what anybody got to say, bro. I’m the best rapper alive. Point blank, period.”



Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

He also spoke about how hip hop has evolved over the years, and how he's responded to it with his own music. Curry's first studio album, Nostalgic 64, was released back in 2013.

“Then everybody wanted to be trap,” Curry said. “Then everybody wanted to be sad. I’m watching all that stuff evolve over time. The way that hip-hop is going right now, it feels like a hybrid. But you gotta remember, hip-hop is always gonna change. That’s something I even had to realize doing it.”

Melt My Eyez See Your Future was released on March 25, 2022. The project included features from T-Pain, 6lack, Rico Nasty, JID, Jasiah, 454, Slowthai, and more.

While Curry was quite confident in his abilities during the interview, on Sunday night he had a different tone in response to Kendrick Lamar releasing “The Heart Part 5.” He took to Twitter to write that he has to step his game up after hearing the track.

