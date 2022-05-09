Kendrick Lamar blessed fans with his long-awaited return on Sunday, releasing his first music as a lead artist since 2018 with "The Heart Part 5." The track quickly began trending on Twitter with users having a lot to say about the new single.

Denzel Curry had massive praise for the track, stating that it has inspired him to improve his own work.

"I just finished this new Kendrick Video." Curry wrote in one tweet. "Bruh…"

He adds: "I gotta step my game up n****s is built different."



Chris Weeks / Getty Images

NLE Choppa went as far as to label the song a "masterpiece, writing, "Kendrick that was a masterpiece, I don’t think the tweet does justice."

Lucki also chimed in, saying, "Lol ain’t nobody fuckin wit Kendrick Lamar. I know we probably don’t wanna hear this but this is crazy," before adding, "It’s crazy cause I really let Ak convince me Kendrick might be finish but this was nuts fr bro."

In addition to releasing the new track, Lamar also shared a music video for the piece which features him rapping while his face morphs into that of OJ Simpson, Will Smith, Jussie Smollett, Kanye West, Nipsey Hussle, and more.

Fans of the new track will be happy to know that Lamar is releasing a project, which may even be a double album, on Friday. Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers will be Lamar's first solo album since 2017's Damn.

Check out more responses to Lamar's new track below.