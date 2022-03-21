Denzel Curry & T-Pain Team Up For New Single "Troubles"

Carol City's reigning champ Denzel Curry has unleashes his latest single, "Troubles" ft. T-Pain. Following the official announcement of Melt My Eyez See Your Future, the rapper returns with his latest single that sounds poised for radio rotation. DJ Khalil and Kenny Beats hold down the upbeat, bubbly production while Denzel offers an honest perspective of the everyday struggle that many people deal with regularly. T-Pain ties everything together on the hook with his glimmering autotune vocals.

Melt My Eyez, See Your Future is due out this Friday, March 25th with appearances from 6lack, Rico Nasty, Robert Glasper, and more.

Peep the full tracklist below.

1. Melt Session #1 (feat. Robert Glasper)

2. Walkin

3. Worst Comes To Worst

4. John Wayne (feat. Buzzy Lee)

5. The Last

6. Mental (feat. Saul Williams & Bridget Perez)

7. Troubles (feat. T-Pain)

8. Ain’t No Way (feat. 6LACK, Rico Nasty, JID, & JASIAH)

9. X-Wing

10. Angelz

11. The Smell of Death

12. Sanjuro (feat. 454)

13. Zatoichi (feat. slowthai)

14. The Ills

Quotable Lyrics

Ain't nothin' left to do but now a n***a gotta hustle

I got it out the mud and then I did it off the muscle

Maneuver through the game, I put my n***as in the huddle

Now we all just runnin' round, some fittin' pieces to the puzzle, my n***a

