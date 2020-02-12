Denzel Curry has been enjoying the fruits of his labor over the past few years but he has more in his pockets in 2020. The rapper already unleashed 13OOD IN + 13OOD Out mix including new tracks with Zillakami, Xavier Wulf, Ghostmane and more. The rapper waited a few weeks before launching a fake beef with Kenny Beats only to release a joint project titled, UNLOCKED later on.

In the midst of his current prolific run, the rapper's also plotting out the Zeltron Worldwide events with Red Bull Music. The Zeltron Worldwide is a wrestling-influenced live music show where Denzel Curry goes blow-for-blow with another artist, metaphorically speaking of course. Later this month, the rescheduled Miami date with Denzel Curry and J.I.D will take place but in March, the rapper will be going head-to-head with Rico Nasty for the San Francisco edition of the show. Needless to say, we'll definitely hear cuts from Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats UNLOCKED as we gear up for Rico's official debut album Nightmare.

The San Francisco edition will take place at Fort Mason on March 20th. If you're interested in checking it out, make sure you head over to Red Bull's website for more information. Denzel Curry has previously dueled Joey Bada$$ in Atlanta in November 2019. Keep your eyes peeled for more information including the final dd