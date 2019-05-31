Denzel Curry & Rick Ross Give Props To Miami On "BIRDZ"

"I wanted to make my version of The Chronic," is how Denzel Curry ended his interview with us as he spoke at length about his latest project, ZUU. On Friday morning, the 24-year-old released his highly-anticipated followup to TA13OO, and although it's only been out for a few hours, fans are already calling out their favorite tracks. There are many standouts on ZUU, and taking into consideration the versatility of the tracks, it's difficult to choose which favorite is...well...a favorite.

On "BIRDZ", along with many other songs on the record, Curry purposefully chose Flordia artists to collaborate with. Maybach Music's Rick Ross joins forces with Curry on the track and the two maintain an untouchable energy throughout. The two proud Florida artists boast about their city as they spit rhymes about not caring about the world's opinions of them.

Speaking on the lyricism of ZUU, Curry told us, "Yeah. I didn’t make it overly complex. TA1300 was overly complex. Too many complex bars within it. I just wanted to keep it simple and plain. Straight to the point. Just get down to business. Forget the dilly-dallying."

Quotable Lyrics

Pray I keep it all, like the Sunday Service, uh

My pastor making dollars like he Erick Sermon

Lord forgive me for my tendencies, yeah

Got an evil plan for my mini-mes, yeah