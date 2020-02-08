Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats Pair Up For "So.Incredible.Pkg" Off "Unlocked" EP

Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats surprised fans with a new EP titled, Unlocked, this week. The pair recorded the project within a 24-hour period of Curry's appearance on The Cave, an online series hosted by Kenny Beats. While the entire 8 tracks are some of the best rap songs of the year thus far, "So.Incredible.pkg" is an obvious standout.

The song kicks off with Curry flexing his knack for writing catchy hooks: "I don't write rhymes, n***a, I write checks/Might rewrite your life if the price set," he raps over hard-hitting Kenny Beats production. From there, he references Captain Planet, A Bugs Life and Star Wars, all within the next few bars. He brings characteristic, unparalleled personality to every flow and bar throughout.

The song is featured on the 23-minute animated short film released with the project, which can be found here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Doctor buggin' out like Flick versus Hopper

Untouchable to any window shopper, mannequin

Flow scorch the back just like it's Anakin

Smokin' cannabis but ain't no journals that I'm handlin'